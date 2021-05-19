On Wednesday, May 19, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the results of a sociological study entitled "How Ukrainians feel about Medvedchuk's house arrest." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future Vadym Denysenko, Doctor of Sociology Oleksandr Shulga (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.