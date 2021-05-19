Video

10:23 19.05.2021

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

1 min read

On Wednesday, May 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda" according to the results of a representative survey conducted by the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method or telephone interview from May 14 to May 17, 2021, with 3,000 respondents interviewed. Participants include analyst, sociologist of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Olha Chyzhevska; social psychologist, director of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Andriy Diahil (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (096) 344 9267, (063) 374 9233.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

How Ukrainians feel about Medvedchuk

'Ukrainians' attitude to land market

Briefing of Poroshenko's lawyers

Political Parties' Ratings, Socio-Political Sentiments, COVID-19 Vaccination

Victory Day: how Ukrainians perceive it

Sociological study of public opinion of residents of Luhansk, Sumy regions

Оnline presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Hot April 2021. Is Ukrainian politics entering perfect storm zone?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD