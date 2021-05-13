On Thursday, May 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a round table talk entitled "Ukrainians' attitude to land market." Participants include Head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych; political consultant, analyst Valentyn Hladkykh; political expert Taras Zahorodniy; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.