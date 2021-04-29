On Thursday, April 29, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online conference entitled "Sociological study of public opinion of residents of Luhansk, Sumy regions" according to the results of a representative survey conducted by the face-to-face method (personal interview) from April 9 to April 17, 2021, with 2,000 respondents interviewed in Luhansk region, and 1,120 respondents interviewed in Sumy region from January 15 to February 15, 2021. Participants include analyst, political strategist, head of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Political Consulting Vladyslav Kotlyar; psychologist, coach for regional economic development, head of the NGO Center of Civic Initiaves Slobozhanshchyna Lilia Rychkina; Honored Journalist of Ukraine, Head of the Association of Regional Mass Media of Sumy region Natalia Kalynychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.