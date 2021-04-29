Оnline presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure

On Thursday, April 29, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure - a geoportal that combines all data on land, water, forests, natural resources, infrastructure of Ukraine. Participants include Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Anatoliy Myroshnychenko, leading researcher of the Research Institute of Geodesy and Cartography Andriy Cherin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.