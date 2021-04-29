Video

11:00 29.04.2021

Оnline presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure

1 min read

On Thursday, April 29, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an online presentation of the project of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure - a geoportal that combines all data on land, water, forests, natural resources, infrastructure of Ukraine. Participants include Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Anatoliy Myroshnychenko, leading researcher of the Research Institute of Geodesy and Cartography Andriy Cherin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Sociological study of public opinion of residents of Luhansk, Sumy regions

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda

Hot April 2021. Is Ukrainian politics entering perfect storm zone?

Without trial, investigation - shooting: NSDC's 'smuggling' lists - how to get clarifications from authorities

Online press conference on occasion of national contest 'Miss Ukraina'

Growth of Political Tension – inside and outside. What is awaiting Ukraine soon?

Fight or surrender: what ukrainians think about escalation of conflict in the East

Two Years After Presidential Elections. People Assess Power

Presentation of 'Center for Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD