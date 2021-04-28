On Wednesday, April 28, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral sentiments, attitude of Ukrainians to current events on agenda" according to the results of a representative survey conducted by the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method or telephone interview from April 23 to April 26 2021, with 3,000 respondents interviewed. Participants include analyst, sociologist of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Olha Chyzhevska; social psychologist, director of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Andriy Diahil (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (096) 344 9267, (063) 374 9233.

During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.