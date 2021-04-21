On Wednesday, April 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Growth of Political Tension – inside and outside. What is awaiting Ukraine soon?" Participants include expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. During the period of the restrictive measures imposed in Kyiv due to COVID-19 pandemic, media representatives are not allowed in the agency's press center, only speakers are present. It is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.