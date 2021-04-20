Video

12:03 20.04.2021

Two Years After Presidential Elections. People Assess Power

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the results of a public opinion poll titled "Two Years After Presidential Elections. People Assess Power." Participants icnlude SOCIS Center Director General Oleksandr Chashkovsky; political expert at Institute for Euro-Atlantic cooperation Volodymyr Horbach; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko; Director of the Institute of World Politics Yevhen Mahda; Director of the Forum center for public information technologies Valeriy Dymov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. During the period of the restrictive measures imposed in Kyiv due to COVID-19 pandemic, media representatives are not allowed in the agency's press center, only speakers are present. It is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.

