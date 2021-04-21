On Wednesday, April 21, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a online conference about the socio-political attitudes of the population based on the results of a sociological study entitled "Fight or surrender: what ukrainians think about escalation of conflict in the East", conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of New Image Marketing Group. Participants include Doctor of Sociology Oleksandr Shulga, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. During the period the restrictive measures introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyiv are in effect, the presence of media representatives is not allowed in the press center of the agency, only speakers are present in the hall. During the broadcast, it is possible to follow the event and ask questions to the speakers in the broadcast chat.