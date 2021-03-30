Video

13:00 30.03.2021

Presentation of 'Center for Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin'

On Tuesday, March 30, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the public organization "Center for Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin," whose activities are aimed at cooperation with organizations of Ukraine, Europe and the world, at the satisfaction and protection of lawful social, economic, creative, spiritual, national and cultural interests of the population of the region affected by the hostilities in Donbas. Participants include Head of the public organization "Center for the Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin" Vitold Fokin; Deputy Head of the public organization "Center for the Coordination of Social Assistance of Vitold Fokin" Ihor Fokin. Moderator is Olena Bondar (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Please, send question to the speakers by e-mail: fokin.sacc@gmail.com. Details at: (063) 869 7260, fokin.sacc@gmail.com (Natalia Skvortsova).

