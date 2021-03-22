Video

12:00 22.03.2021

Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Vaccination against COVID-19

1 min read

On Monday, March 22, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Vaccination against COVID-19" with the participation of coordinator of the expert group of the Robotic Telesystems LLC Mykhailo Gazizov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. More info by phone: (095) 178 9787.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Increase in Confidence Level in Authorities or Temporary Stop in Rating Decline?

Aggravation in All Areas of Ukrainian Politics - Who and Why Needs it Today?

Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Vaccination against COVID-19

Position of Glusco Filling Station Network Regarding Unprecedented Pressure by Security Forces

Electoral Sentiments, Ukrainians&#39; Attitude to Political Events on Agenda

Press conference on results of ARMA's work in 2020

Traditional Unpredictability of Ukrainian Politics - New Stories in March

Electoral Sentiments of Voters before By-Elections to Verkhovna Rada in 87th Constituency

Unacceptable Load on Legal Importers of Equipment amid Critical Level of Illegal Imports

Philip Morris Guarantees Planned Budgetary Receipts from Excise Tax on Heated Tobacco if Excise Tax Rate Gradually Increases

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD