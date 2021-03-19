On Friday, March 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Aggravation in All Areas of Ukrainian Politics - Who and Why Needs it Today?" Participants include expert of Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; rector of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; PhD in Political Sciences Ihor Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.