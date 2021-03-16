Video

Position of Glusco Filling Station Network Regarding Unprecedented Pressure by Security Forces

On Tuesday, March 16, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Position of Glusco Filling Station Network Regarding Unprecedented Pressure by Security Forces." Participants include Director General of Glusko-Ukraine LLC Borys Handzha, General Counsel of Glusco Ukraine Yulia Tereza, Chief Managing Director of Glusco Retail LLC Vitaliy Vandych, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Department Daria Bakai (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

