On Tuesday, March 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Sentiments, Ukrainians' Attitude to Political Events on Agenda" based on the results of a representative survey conducted by the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) from March 11 to March 14, 2021, with 3,025 respondents interviewed. Participants include analyst, sociologist of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Olha Chyzhevska, social psychologist, director of the Kyiv Institute of Sociological and Marketing Research Andriy Diahil (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More info by phone: (096) 344 9267, (063) 374 9233.