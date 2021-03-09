On Tuesday, March 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Corruption in Interior Ministry's Service Centers, Disbandment of National Police Licensing Service." Participants include Former Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anatoliy Mohyliov; Former Head of Kyiv District Police Department Denys Yaroslavsky; former prosecutor of the Military Prosecutor's Office Ihor Serkov; journalist Ihor Lesiev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.