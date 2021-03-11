Video

10:00 11.03.2021

Unacceptable Load on Legal Importers of Equipment amid Critical Level of Illegal Imports

1 min read

On Thursday, March 11, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Unacceptable Load on Legal Importers of Equipment amid Critical Level of Illegal Imports" on how legal business is losing competition to the "shadow market" due to unequal business conditions and additional fees. Participants include Consumer Electronics Committee Manager at European Business Association Viktoria Kulykova; General Director of the Association of Ukrainian Importers of Consumer Electronics Sofia Araslanova; Chairman of the Intellectual Property Committee of the Association of Information Technology Enterprises of Ukraine Hennadiy Smorzhevsky; Head of the Analytical Center of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Andriy Yerashov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (063) 432 5867.

