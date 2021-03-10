On Wednesday, March 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Philip Morris Guarantees Planned Budgetary Receipts from Excise Tax on Heated Tobacco if Excise Tax Rate Gradually Increases." Participants include CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine Kostas Salvaras; Chief Financial Officer at Philip Morris Ukraine Maksym Barabash; Director of External Relations at Philip Morris Ukraine Natalia Bondarenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 395 6430, or Mariia.Popova@pmi.com.