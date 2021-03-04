On Thursday, March 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Gender Roles and Stereotypes," where the results of an all-Ukrainian sociological survey and the dynamics of changes in attitudes over the last five years on the rights and opportunities of women in modern Ukrainian society, gender roles and stereotypes, the impact of the pandemic on the lives of both genders will be presented. Participants include Deputy Director of the Rating sociological group Liubomyr Mysiv; PhD in Psychology Marianna Tkalych; journalist of the Novoye Vremya newspaper, Candidate of Psychological Sciences Olha Dukhnich (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (097) 578 6868, (095) 578 6868, www.ratinggroup.ua.