Video

10:17 04.03.2021

Gender Roles and Stereotypes

1 min read

On Thursday, March 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Gender Roles and Stereotypes," where the results of an all-Ukrainian sociological survey and the dynamics of changes in attitudes over the last five years on the rights and opportunities of women in modern Ukrainian society, gender roles and stereotypes, the impact of the pandemic on the lives of both genders will be presented. Participants include Deputy Director of the Rating sociological group Liubomyr Mysiv; PhD in Psychology Marianna Tkalych; journalist of the Novoye Vremya newspaper, Candidate of Psychological Sciences Olha Dukhnich (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (097) 578 6868, (095) 578 6868, www.ratinggroup.ua.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: Assessments, Sentiments

Political Disposition on Eve of Spring: Ice Drift or Freeze-Up?

For the 150th anniversary of Lesya Ukrainka, the film company FILM.UA has released an official teaser trailer for the cartoon "Mavka. Forest Song"

Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Kyiv Residents&#39; Readiness for Vaccination against COVID-19

Mass Media in Occupied Crimea - Terrorists and Extremists? Ukraine Provides The Hague with New Facts of Massive Persecution of Ukrainian, Foreign Journalists on Occupied Peninsula

Press conference by Patriarch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Filaret

Topical Issues of Orphan Diseases Treatment in Ukraine on example of SMA

The Need for Comprehensive reform of ARMA: Current State, Risks and Prospects

Press conference 'Changes in Citizens' Electoral Mood, Their Assessment of Socio-Political Situation' based on joint nationwide study by KIIS, SOCIS

Political Bull Operation &ndash; Stakes and Risks Getting Higher

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD