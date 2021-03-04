Video

Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: Assessments, Sentiments

On Thursday, March 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: Assessments, Sentiments." Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

