13:30 25.02.2021

Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Kyiv Residents&#39; Readiness for Vaccination against COVID-19

On Thursday, February 25, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Presidential Ratings, Ratings of Political Parties, Kyiv Residents' Readiness for Vaccination against COVID-19" with the participation of political expert, director of the company Robotic Television Systems Anton Sokolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. More info by phone: (095) 178 9787.

