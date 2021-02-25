On Thursday, February 25, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Mass Media in Occupied Crimea - Terrorists and Extremists? Ukraine Provides The Hague with New Facts of Massive Persecution of Ukrainian, Foreign Journalists on Occupied Peninsula." Participants include Head of Kyiv-based Prosecutor's Office of the ARC and the city of Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny; Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Acting Director Oleksandr Pavlychenko; Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Olha Koryniak; First Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Daryna Svyrydova; Ukrainian journalist, correspondent for Krym. Realii (Crimea. Realities) internet project (Radio Liberty project in Ukraine) Mykola Semena (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (096) 952 7676, or at: arkrym.prok@gmail.com (Kateryna Dydenko, press secretary of Kyiv-based Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).