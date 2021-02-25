Video

Mass Media in Occupied Crimea - Terrorists and Extremists? Ukraine Provides The Hague with New Facts of Massive Persecution of Ukrainian, Foreign Journalists on Occupied Peninsula

On Thursday, February 25, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Mass Media in Occupied Crimea - Terrorists and Extremists? Ukraine Provides The Hague with New Facts of Massive Persecution of Ukrainian, Foreign Journalists on Occupied Peninsula." Participants include Head of Kyiv-based Prosecutor's Office of the ARC and the city of Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny; Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Acting Director Oleksandr Pavlychenko; Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Olha Koryniak; First Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Daryna Svyrydova; Ukrainian journalist, correspondent for Krym. Realii (Crimea. Realities) internet project (Radio Liberty project in Ukraine) Mykola Semena (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (096) 952 7676, or at: arkrym.prok@gmail.com (Kateryna Dydenko, press secretary of Kyiv-based Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

