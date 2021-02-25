Press conference by Patriarch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Filaret

On Thursday, February 25, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "International legal protection of the religious association of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate" on international legal actions aimed at protecting the right to freedom of conscience and religion in the religious association of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate. Participants include Patriarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Filaret; head of the legal department of the religious organization Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Neonila Tkachenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation by phone: (099) 239 7993.