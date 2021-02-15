Video

Issue of Disciplinary Practices of Justice Ministry towards Private Executors in Ukraine

On Monday, February 15, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Issue of Disciplinary Practices of Justice Ministry towards Private Executors in Ukraine." Participants include Chairman of the Association of Private Executors of Ukraine Vitaliy Chepurny; Deputy Chairman of the Association of Private Executors of Ukraine Anatoliy Teliavsky; Private Executor, Chairman of the Council of Private Executors of Kyiv region Pavlo Hovorov; Member of the Disciplinary Commission of Private Executors of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine Oleksiy Solomko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (093) 752 1734, or at: pr@fakt.org.ua, www.apvu.com.ua, https://www.facebook.com/apvu.com.ua.

