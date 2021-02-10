Video

09:35 10.02.2021

Social, Political Orientations of Ukraine's population

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 10, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Social, Political Orientations of Ukraine's population" based on the results of a survey of Ukraine's population conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group company from January 26 to February 2, 2021. Participants include Director of the Ukrainian Sociological Group company Oleksandr Levtsun; Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies New Ukraine Svyatoslav Denysenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Media accreditation by phone: (097) 560 9009 (Liudmyla Kovaliovska).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Medical Law in Ukraine: Condition, Problems, Possible Consequences

Fierce Start to Political February in Ukraine, Whole World

Press conference on survey on sense of security, request of citizens for right of armed self-defense

Oncology 2021. Present and Development Prospects&quot

Bill on Dual Citizenship: Myths and Reality

Monitoring of Ukrainian Population&#39;s Public Opinion: Assessments and Sentiments

Smuggling during Pandemic

Stormy Start of Twenties – In Ukraine and World

Ways and Tools for Solving Constitutional Crisis in Ukraine

On-line presentation of Development Energy Grant Competition

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD