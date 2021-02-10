On Wednesday, February 10, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Social, Political Orientations of Ukraine's population" based on the results of a survey of Ukraine's population conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group company from January 26 to February 2, 2021. Participants include Director of the Ukrainian Sociological Group company Oleksandr Levtsun; Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies New Ukraine Svyatoslav Denysenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Media accreditation by phone: (097) 560 9009 (Liudmyla Kovaliovska).