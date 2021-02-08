Video

Medical Law in Ukraine: Condition, Problems, Possible Consequences

On Monday, February 8, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Medical Law in Ukraine: Condition, Problems, Possible Consequences." Participants include Ukrainian parliamentarian, Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on the Health of the Nation, Medical Care and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky; First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Iryna Sadovyak; corresponding member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, President of the Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine, Laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Vyacheslav Kaminsky; Member of the Board of the Association of Private Medical Institutions of Ukraine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Valeriy Zukin; medical lawyer, advisor to the Minister of Health of Ukraine, MP of the 8th convocation, Vice-President of the Ukrainian Federation of Professional Medical Associations Iryna Sysoyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (073) 320-30-82, info@apmi.com.ua; (067) 721-96-19 (Tkachenko Andriy Volodymyrovych, Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine).

