On Tuesday, February 2, at 17.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Bill on Dual Citizenship: Myths and Reality." Participants include: Parliamentarians of Ukraine Oleh Dunda, Oleksandr Aliksiychuk and Dmytro Mykysha (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot.