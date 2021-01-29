On Friday, January 29, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future based on the results of a sociological study entitled "Smuggling during Pandemic." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko and expert of the program International and Domestic Policy of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Ihor Tyshkevych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine and on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot.