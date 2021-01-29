Video

13:30 29.01.2021

Smuggling during Pandemic

1 min read

On Friday, January 29, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference by the Ukrainian Institute of the Future based on the results of a sociological study entitled "Smuggling during Pandemic." Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko and expert of the program International and Domestic Policy of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Ihor Tyshkevych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine and on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Stormy Start of Twenties – In Ukraine and World

Ways and Tools for Solving Constitutional Crisis in Ukraine

On-line presentation of Development Energy Grant Competition

Higher Education Admission Process for Youth from Temporarily Occupied Territories: Outcomes of 2020, Start in 2021

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Political Parties' Ratings, COVID-19 Vaccination

Maksym Mykytas: New Details of High-Profile Cases

To Die or to Survive? 72% of Ukrainians are against ill-considered lockdown, which foredooms people to poverty and destroys the country's economy

Ukraine to be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine in March

Social and Political Orientations of Ukrainian Population

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD