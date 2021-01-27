On Thursday, January 28, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Ways and Tools for Solving Constitutional Crisis in Ukraine." A Center for Constitutional Modeling was created in Ukraine, which should provide tools for overcoming the constitutional crisis and prepare amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine. Participants include co-founder and chairman of the board of the Center for Constitutional Modeling Hennadiy Druzenko; co-founder and board member of the Center for Constitutional Modeling Volodymyr Kozlenko; co-founder and board member of the Center for Constitutional Modeling Oleksandr Komarov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot.