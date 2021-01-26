On Tuesday, January 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an on-line presentation of Development Energy Grant Competition, aimed at supporting social initiatives of communities from the Naftogaz Group. Participants include Deputy Director General for Land and Social Issues of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia of the Naftogaz Group Vyacheslav Chaus; head of the regional development projects department of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia of the Naftogaz group Vitaliy Chudak; founder and head of the NGO Institute for Partnership and Sustainable Development, project management and fundraising expert Daria Mustafina; expert on strategic and project management Kulchytsky Consulting, head of the training center of the NGO Agency for European Innovations Ivan Kulchytsky; business consultant, trainer, strategist, managing owner of Investment Strategies LLC, Senator of the European Economic Senate platform Lora Apasova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine and on the page of the Naftogaz Exploration and Production division. Media accreditation by phone: (096) 113 7411, liliia.biletska@ugv.com.ua (Liliya Beletska).