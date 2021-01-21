Video

On Thursday, January 21, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host an on-line press conference entitled "Higher Education Admission Process for Youth from Temporarily Occupied Territories: Outcomes of 2020, Start in 2021." Participants include USAID representative, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko; Executive Director of the Open Policy Foundation, founder of the Klim Churyumov Scientific Lyceum, PhD in history Iryna Zhdanova; representative of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Head of the Main Directorate of Higher Education and Adult Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine Svitlana Kretovych; Director of the Government Contact Center Olha Kholomeyeva; Rector of the Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University Olha Porkuyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (096) 655 6763 (Valeria Semkova), or at: dostupnaosvita.com.ua@gmail.com.

