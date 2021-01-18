Video

13:30 18.01.2021

Maksym Mykytas: New Details of High-Profile Cases

1 min read

On Monday, January 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Maksym Mykytas: New Details of High-Profile Cases." Participants include partner at the Ario Law Firm Yevhen Hrushovets; Mykytas' attorney-at-law Artur Gabrielian; attorney-at-law Oleh Veremiyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: press.maksim.mikitas@gmail.com, (050) 954 8171 (attorney-at-law Artur Gabrielian).

