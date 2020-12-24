On Thursday, December 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the demand for bankruptcy of the Kernel Ukrainian agricultural holding due to default on debt. Participants include owner of Perryvale Enterprises Mykhailo Stadnyk; shareholder of Stiomi-Holding Inessa Stadnyk; partner at the Sayenko Kharenko law firm Serhiy Smirnov; partner at TA Advisory Oliver Ciric (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: stadnykpressservice@gmail.com.