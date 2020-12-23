On Wednesday, December 23, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Environmental Disaster in Donbas." Participants include Chairman of the Board of All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, PhD in Medicine Tetiana Bakhteeva; PhD in Economics, Professor, member of the board of All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas Borys Adamov; political scientist, human rights activist, international observer, political international expert Andriy Buzarov; attorney-at-law, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, member of the High Council of Justice (2007-2013), Deputy Minister of Justice (2007-2008), member of the board of All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas Valeriy Bondyk; political scientist, director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (2010-2014) Andriy Yermolaev; Hero of Ukraine, member of the board of All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas Valentyn Landyk; deputy of Donetsk Regional Council, member of the board of All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas Serhiy Tretiakov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation of journalists by e-mail regions@i.ua.