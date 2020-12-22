Video

11:26 22.12.2020

Territorial Defense. Current State, Development Prospects

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's Territorial Defense. Current State, Development Prospects." Participants include First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Colonel-General Mykhailo Koval; Commander of the Territorial Defense Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Anatoliy Barhylevich; analyst, member of the Council of Volunteers under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and advisor to the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denys Podanchuk; Advisor to the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

