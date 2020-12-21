Video

Today, December 21, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian Entrepreneurs for Their Rights, Freedoms and Equal Opportunities for All Ukrainians." Participants include Chairman of the # SaveFOP movement Serhiy Dorotych; entrepreneur, co-founder of the # SaveFOP movement Ketino Ravliuk; entrepreneur, co-organizer of the # SaveFOP movement Uliana Tuz; First Deputy of the National Council of Women of Ukraine Maria Petrova; chairman of the All-Ukrainian trade union of production workers and entrepreneurs, expert on labor law and trade union protection Natalia Zemlianska ( (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

