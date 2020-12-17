Video

10:00 17.12.2020

Political Parties' Ratings, Vaccination against COVID-19

On Thursday, December 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Political Parties' Ratings, Vaccination against COVID-19' with the participation of political expert, director of the company Robotic Television Systems Anton Sokolov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional info by phone: (095) 178 9787.

