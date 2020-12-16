Presentation of NGO 'Institute of Innovation: Woman. Science. Politics. Business'

On Wednesday, December 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the NGO "Institute of Innovation: Woman. Science. Politics. Business" entitled "Women in science, politics, business - the synergy of equals." Participants include Leading Specialist of the Center for Problems of Implementation of European Social Law, Kyiv National University name after Taras Shevchenko, member of the Public Council under the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Inna Sylantieva; Doctor of Law, Professor, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine Natalia Onishchenko; PhD. in Law, lawyer Natalia Kaida; entrepreneur of an industrial and production complex, member of the Union of Agrarians and Processors of Ukraine Natalia Spizhova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists and additional info by phone: (063) 314 5138.