10:00 16.12.2020

Results of 2020 in Ukrainian Property Market

1 min read

On Wednesday, December 16, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of UTG entitled "'Results of 2020 in Ukrainian Property Market." Participants include Director of UTG Yevheniya Loktionova, Head of Strategic Consulting Department at UTG Kostiantyn Oliynyk. The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Journalists may ask questions in the conference chat without access to the press center (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details at: (099) 067 0636, pr@utg.kiev.ua.

