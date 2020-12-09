Video

12:30 09.12.2020

Failure to Fulfill State Defense Order: Threat to State's Defense Capability

On Wednesday, December 9, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Failure to Fulfill the State Defense Order: Threat to the State's Defense Capability". The organizer - NGO "Security and Cooperation in Ukraine". Participants include Chairman of the NGO "Security and cooperation in Ukraine" Semen Kabakayev; political expert at Institute for Euro-Atlantic cooperation Volodymyr Horbach; colonel, ex-Commander of 27th Rocket Artillery Regiment Valeriy Ismailov; ATO member, head of the Mir and Co charity foundation Myroslav Hai (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

