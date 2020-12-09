On Wednesday, December 9, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Introduction of Public Control Over Housing and Communal Service Standards," on relevant bills No.4403 and No.4404 of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Participants include: MPs of Ukraine, authors of the relevant bills Olena Shuliak and Oleksiy Kucherenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.