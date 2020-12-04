Video

11:26 04.12.2020

Roundtable talk 'Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine, Whole World'

On Friday, December 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine, Whole World." Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; President of the Center for Innovative Consulting "KDA" Dmytro Korneichuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

