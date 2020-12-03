Press conference by Director General of State Concern Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev

On Thursday, December 3, at 1200, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host the first press conference of the newly appointed Director General of the State Concern Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev. Participants include Director General of Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev; non-staff advisor to the Head of the President's Office on strategic communications in the field of national security and defense Oleksiy Arestovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.