On Thursday, December 3, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Communication between Ukraine, U.S. in Context of Joseph Biden Presidency." Participants include Head of the Doctrina Center for Political Studies Yaroslav Bozhko, Director of the Institute of World Politics Yevhen Mahda, expert of the North American programs of the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism" Oleksandr Krayev, expert of the Center for Political and Legal Reforms Oleksandr Marusiak (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.