10:19 30.11.2020

Monitoring of Public Opinion of Ukrainian Population: Assessments and Moods after Local Elections

On Monday, November 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Public Opinion of Ukrainian Population: Assessments and Moods after Local Elections" according to the results of all-Ukrainian sociological surveys of the adult population conducted in June, July, August, September and November 2020, the last survey was conducted from November 18 to November 26, 2020 in 24 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, with 3,020 respondents interviewed. Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

