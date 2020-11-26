On Thursday, November 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the report of the Eastern Human Rights Group entitled "Socio-Economic Protests in ORDLO" on the miners' protests in the uncontrolled territories in 2020 and the process of liquidation of coal mining enterprises, as well as on other protests in the period from 2015 to 2020. Participants include lawyer, human rights activist, Director of the Eastern Human Rights Group NGO Vira Yastrebova; Deputy Director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Serhiy Paschukov; Cooperation Attaché of the French Embassy in Ukraine Charles Mathiaux; Representative of the Human Rights Ombudsman in Luhansk and Donetsk Regions Pavlo Lysiansky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 423 5323, or at: east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Paschukov, Eastern Human Rights Group).