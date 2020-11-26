Video

11:14 26.11.2020

Socio-Economic Protests in ORDLO

1 min read

On Thursday, November 26, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the presentation of the report of the Eastern Human Rights Group entitled "Socio-Economic Protests in ORDLO" on the miners' protests in the uncontrolled territories in 2020 and the process of liquidation of coal mining enterprises, as well as on other protests in the period from 2015 to 2020. Participants include lawyer, human rights activist, Director of the Eastern Human Rights Group NGO Vira Yastrebova; Deputy Director of the Eastern Human Rights Group Serhiy Paschukov; Cooperation Attaché of the French Embassy in Ukraine Charles Mathiaux; Representative of the Human Rights Ombudsman in Luhansk and Donetsk Regions Pavlo Lysiansky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 423 5323, or at: east.hr.group@gmail.com (Serhiy Paschukov, Eastern Human Rights Group).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Thoughts, views and attitudes of Ukrainians about barrier-free society

Bill No.4400 on Creating Competition in Natural Gas Market to Wind Up Monopoly of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy'

Real Cost of Lockdowns: Losses to Govt and Shopping Centers

Election Day: Results of CVU (Committee of Voters of Ukraine)

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Political and Parliamentary Crisis in Ukraine'

Ways of Developing Solar Energy Market

Second Round of Elections on November 22: Conclusions of CVU Observation

Systematic Torture, Abuse of Prisoners in Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

Systematic Torture, Abuse of Prisoners in Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

Kyiv's Patriarchate is Fore-Post of Ukraine's Religious Sovereignty

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD