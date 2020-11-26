Video

09:07 26.11.2020

Bill No.4400 on Creating Competition in Natural Gas Market to Wind Up Monopoly of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy'

1 min read

On Thursday, November 26, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of the author of bill No. 4400, Ukraine's MP, First Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Oleksiy Kucherenko, entitled "Bill No.4400 on Creating Competition in Natural Gas Market to Wind Up Monopoly of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

