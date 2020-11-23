Video

15:23 23.11.2020

Real Cost of Lockdowns: Losses to Govt and Shopping Centers

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 24, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Real Cost of Lockdowns: Losses to Govt and Shopping Centers." Participants include founder and head of the Shopping Centers Club Malls Club Artem Shlapak; director of the real estate management department at Rustler Property Service Oleksandra Nehoda; director of the Darynok market mall Yehor Verloochenko; director general of Lush Ukraine Yuriy Surhai; operating director of Zeebra Heorhiy Shaldyrvan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 988 2219 (Malls Club).

