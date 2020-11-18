Video

13:30 18.11.2020

Kyiv's Patriarchate is Fore-Post of Ukraine's Religious Sovereignty

On Wednesday, November 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Kyiv's Patriarchate is Fore-Post of Ukraine's Religious Sovereignty." Participants include Hero of Ukraine, Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate, Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine Filaret; head of the legal department of the religious organization Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate Neonila Tkachenko; public figure, politician, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Vechirniy Vasylkiv, former deputy commander of the volunteer battalion Azov, Ukrainian deputy of the VIII convocation from the Radical Party Ihor Mosiychuk (via video link); Archpriest of St. Nicholas Stavropegian Parish in Philadelphia (U.S.) Bohdan Zgoba; dean of the European deanery of the UOC-KP Volodymyr Chaika; PhD in Theological Sciences, Art History, Philosophy, Professor Dmytro Stepovyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (099) 239 7993, (096) 947 6568 (legal department of Kyiv Patriarchate).

