11:10 12.11.2020

Sentiments of Dnipro Voters Before Second Round of Mayoral Elections

On Thursday, November 12, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Sentiments of Dnipro Voters Before Second Round of Mayoral Elections." Participants include Director of the InterAction Center Yuriy Lahutov; political scientist, Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko; Head of the Institute of Public Policy and Consulting (INPOLIT) Serhiy Bykov; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

