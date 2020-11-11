On Wednesday, November 11, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of activists of the Detinization is civilization movement entitled "Consumers Said 'Yes' to Fiscal Check, Cashback: Ukrainians' Poll Results from Oct 29 to Nov 2." Participants include Director of the Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine (APAU) Volodymyr Rudenko; Manager of Consumer Electronics Committee of the European Business Association Victoria Kulikova; Director General of the Association of Importers and Distributors of Automotive Components Viktoria Cherkach; Director General of the Association of Ukrainian Importers of Household Electronic Appliances Sofia Araslanova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information at phone: (063) 432 58 67.